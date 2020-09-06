Djokovic out of US Open after accidentally hitting referee

Novak Djokovic, the world’s top-ranked tennis player, has been disqualified in the fourth round of the US Open after striking a line judge with a ball following a point during the first set of his match on Sunday against Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta.

Djokovic had become frustrated after suffering a fall and having dropped serve to trail 5-6. He hit a ball to the back of the court, and struck a female line judge above the shoulders.

He immediately apologised and stood over her when she appeared in distress on the ground.

Soeren Friemel, the tournament referee, came on court and spoke to match umpire Aurelie Tourte before a lengthy discussion with the 33-year-old Serb, a three-time winner of the event.

Djokovic was making the point that he had not intended to hit the official but, under the rules of tennis, his fate was sealed.

The relevant Grand Slam rules states: “Players shall not at any time physically abuse any official, opponent, spectator or other person within the precincts of the tournament site . . . The referee, in consultation with the Grand Slam chief of supervisors may declare a default for . . . a single violation of this code.”

Despite his pleadings, Djokovic was eventually disqualified before walking over to shake hands with a stunned Carreno…