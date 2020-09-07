Djokovic exit ends ‘Big Three’ reign over Grand Slams By Reuters

© Reuters. Tennis: US OPEN



NEW YORK (Reuters) – Novak Djokovic’s sensational exit from the U.S. Open on Sunday has ended the Grand Slam reign of the ‘Big Three’ of men’s tennis while ensuring a first-time major champion at Flushing Meadows.

With Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal skipping the tournament, Djokovic was hot favourite to claim an 18th Grand Slam title, but his disqualification for inadvertently hitting a line judge with a ball has thrown the tournament wide open.

Not since Stan Wawrinka’s 2016 U.S. Open triumph has a Grand Slam been won by someone other than the ‘Big Three’, winners of the last 13 major titles.

To find the last Slam without either Djokovic, Federer or Nadal in the quarter-finals requires a much deeper dive into the record books, landing at the 2004 French Open where Federer was stopped in the third round by Gustavo Kuerten.

On Sunday, Djokovic’s rivals expressed shock and some sympathy for the Serb, who was defaulted when trailing 6-5 in the first set against Pablo Carreno Busta.

Yet those left standing in the men’s draw may be privately thrilled about their chances of claiming the trophy.

“Now I think is the time where it gets really interesting,” said fifth seed Alexander Zverev, who thrashed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina…