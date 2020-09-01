Djokovic embracing the pressure as he extends winning streak By Reuters

©Reuters Tennis: United States OPEN



New York City (Reuters) – Novak Djokovic revealed a bit more enthusiasm than may have been anticipated in his first-round win over Damir Dzumhur on Monday however the world top dismissed any concern that he was sensation the pressure as frustrating U.S. Open preferred.

The Serbian lost his method a bit in the 2nd set however rallied for an uncomplicated triumph on Arthur Ashe Stadium that extended his remarkable winning streak to 24 matches this year.

The lack of fans due to the fact that of the coronavirus pandemic possibly overemphasized his testy exchange with the umpire, the mad holler he produced after sealing the 2nd set, and a little bit of back-and-forth with his box.

For Djokovic, however, it was simply all part of his makeup as a 17-times Grand Slam champ.

“You care about winning a tennis match, obviously you’re a professional,” the front runner stated on court after establishing a second-round conference withBriton Kyle Edmund

“If I didn’t care, I wouldn’t be here. This is how I play, I play with a lot of intensity and try to bring a lot of energy to the court.”

In the lack of the 2 other males competing for the title of the biggest male gamer of the contemporary age, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal, Djokovic is an odds-on preferred with the …