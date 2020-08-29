Djokovic edges Bautista Agut to set up final with Raonic By Reuters

©Reuters Tennis: Western & Southern Open



New York City (Reuters) – World top Novak Djokovic got rid of an aching neck and an early scare to defeat Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut 4-6 6-4 7-6( 0) in the semi-finals of the Western & Southern Open on Friday, setting up a masterpiece match versus Canadian Milos Raonic.

The 17-time Grand Slam winner fired off 14 aces to keep his 2020 unbeaten streak alive, extending his record to 22-0 with his newest triumph at Flushing Meadows, which is short-term host to the fanless competition in the middle of the brand-new coronavirus break out.

Djokovic, who has actually been having a hard time with a neck injury and got help from a competition physio in the 2nd set, hung on to dominate in the 3rd set as his challenger required the match into a tiebreak.

He will next handle Raonic, who utilized his beast serve to upset Greek world number 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6( 5) 6-3 in their semi-final clash, introducing 12 aces and winning 90% of his very first serves to make an area in his 22nd final.

The Canadian deals with long shots to beat Djokovic, who has actually thrived in all 10 of their previous conferences.

“I’m moving much better than I definitely have in recent years,” he informed press reporters. “I’m able to play more on my terms and quicker in the points.”

