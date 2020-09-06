Djokovic defaulted from US Open after striking line judge with ball

The Serb had just been broken to trail 6-5 in the first set against Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta when he hit a ball behind him on the court. Djokovic wouldn’t have been aiming at anyone but it hit the line judge — seemingly near the face — and she fell to the ground.

The chair umpire, Aurelie Tourte, and Djokovic, went to check on her before they were joined on court by tournament referee Soeren Friemel and supervisor Andreas Egli.

Djokovic then had an extended conversation with Friemel before he was officially defaulted. He left the tournament site without speaking to the media.

In truth, according to the rules, default was going to be the only outcome even if the intent wasn’t there from Djokovic, although Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene wasn’t defaulted last week at the Western & Southern Open when he hit a ball and it struck a cameraman.

“Players shall not at any time physically abuse any official, opponent, spectator or other person within the precincts of the tournament site,” according to the Grand Slam rule book. Djokovic had no recourse since the Grand Slam rule book states that, “in all cases of default, the decision of the referee in consultation with the Grand Slam chief of supervisors shall be final and unappealable.” Moments earlier, he had smacked a ball in frustration when he was unable to convert three set points at 5-4. He did not receive a warning ball abuse. Then he took a tumble in the 11th game, appearing to injure his shoulder. The trainer came out…

