Djibril Cisse: Ex-Liverpool striker wants to come out of retirement to reach 100 Ligue 1 goals | Football News



















2:57



Djibril Cisse exposes he wants to come out of retirement at the age of 38

Djibril Cisse exposes he wants to come out of retirement at the age of 38

Djibril Cisse has actually informed Sky Sports News he wants to come out of retirement in a proposal to reach 100 goals in Ligue 1, as well as is using to bet cost-free.

The 38- year-old previous Liverpool striker has actually racked up 96 goals in the French leading department for Auxerre, Marseille as well as Bastia, as well as he is currently hopeless to struck the century mark.

Cisse at first retired in 2015 due to injury yet he returned 2 years later on with Swiss 3rd rate club Yverdon prior to retiring once again in 2018.

But the previous Sunderland as well as QPR onward, that transforms 39 in August, wants one more return to football to rack up the 4 goals he requires to raise a load in Ligue 1.

Cisse’s last specialist look came for Swiss 3rd department side Yverdon in May 2018

He informed Sky Sports News: “I’m an objective marker as well as I’m a guy of numbers. I like to rating goals as well as I’m on 96 goals in the French organization.

” I require 4 even more goals as well as I require to do it prior to I pass away.

“It’s something that I maintain considering. People claim, ‘Djib, you had a great profession as well as you won a whole lot of titles’ however, for me something is missing out on.

“For me it’s annoying, it’s really annoying and I think now is the right time to try and do it.”

1: 01 Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse states he can comprehend why Watford’s Troy Deeney has actually picked not to return to training in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse states he can comprehend why Watford’s Troy Deeney has actually picked not to return to training in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic

Asked whether he would certainly bet cost-free, Cisse responded: “Yes, it’s come to that factor.

“It’s not an issue of generating income, it’s an individual desire as well as it’s something I have to do to be 100 percent pleased with my football profession.

” I have actually not had any type of deals yet however I assume that’s regular. The groups are concentrated extra on their primary gamers.

“Let’s be truthful, everyone recognizes I’m not going to belong of the beginning XI. It’s just like an added for the group as well as for the group – that’s the method you require to see it, like a bonus offer.

“The president of a potential club will give me the opportunity to achieve my dream and I will pay them back, and the club is going to be happy.”