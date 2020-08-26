DJI officially announces Osmo Mobile 4, adding magnetic mounts to the foldable phone stabilizer

DJI is broadening its lineup of motorized mobile phone video stabilizers with the freshly revealed Osmo Mobile 4.

The OM4 keeps the very same foldable style as its predecessor, however it now features 2 magnetic mounts so you can rapidly connect and separate your phone without requiring to secure it down and rebalance it in between shoots. One magnetic install is a clamp which twists around your phone, while the 2nd one connects to the back of your phone and functions as a finger ring so you can get a much better grip with one hand.

Image: DJI

Aside from keeping the foldable style that let the Osmo Mobile 3 diminish down quickly into a bag, OM4 likewise keeps the very same user-friendly button design and the very same 15-hour battery, which can be utilized to keep your phone’s battery topped up over USB-C. DJI likewise declares the OM4 is somewhat lighter and smaller sized than the Osmo Mobile 3 and features updated motors, although we have actually never ever become aware of its predecessor fighting with heaving phones such as the iPhone 11 Pro Max orGalaxy Note

On the software application front, DJI is adding a number of brand-new functions to the OM4 and is enhancing existing ones: