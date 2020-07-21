DJ Super Bike 750W 48V 13Ah Power Electric Bicycle, Matte Black, LED Bike Light, Suspension Fork and Shimano Gear



DJ Super Bike is an all-purpose powerful electric bike built with high-quality mainstream components.

The bike is powerful, affordable, durable, quiet, clean looking, easy to use and can bring you tons of fun!

This performs perfectly through the city or on light off-road trails with an integrated headlight and suspension to absorb shocks.

Whether you are a commuter, senior, casual rider or sports fan, this is the bike built for everyone.

The 48V Samsung battery can be dismounted and charged anywhere on the go with a safety design to prevent over-charged.

Enjoy scenery without sweating while saving money is the best combination. You can get them all on this zero-emission DJ Bikes.

Specifications

Motor: Jiabo brushless 750W motor with peak power of 1000W

Battery: Samsung lithium 48V 13Ah dismountable with key lock

Frame: Aluminum frame

Brakes: Tektro Disc

Suspension: Mozo fork, preload adjustment and lockout

User Control: Large LCD with 5 asssits

Tires: All-purpose 20"x 4"

Rims: Aluminum alloy integrated wheel

Seat: Extra large & comfortable banana cushion saddle

Rear Cassette: Shimano 7 Gears

Weight: 72 lb. (33 kg)

Power Assisted Speed: Legal speed limit 20 mph (32 km/h)

Why DJ Bikes?

We offer competitive pricing.

We offer free & fast shipping.

Bikes are durable and serviceable to any repair shop.

We offer 1 year warranty. Quality is endorsed.

You will not find a better deal on a high-performance low-cost ebike anywhere.

CERTIFICATION: DJ Bikes proudly being the first bike shop passing the highest safety and quality standard recognized by industries and consumers in both the US and Canada. The bike frame, motor, battery pack, and charger all meet respective standards.

STRONG POWER: 750W extending to 1000W peak power motor and battery empowers you getting any up long, steep hills.

EXCELLENT PRICE: Direct to customers. All parts and accessories are included in the offer. Save gas and parking for a quick payback.

HIGH QUALITY & WARRANTY: Stainless aluminum frame, aluminum alloy integrated wheel, custom made cushion saddle, Samsung battery, motor, Mozo suspension fork, Shimano gear and Tektro brakes as mainstream components. Manufacturer warranty applied.

CANADIAN BRAND: DJ Bikes is a proud and warm Canadian brand. You will get excellent service and support that you need.