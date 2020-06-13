DJ Stuart Peters is suspended for denying white privilege

A popular radio DJ has been suspended after defending himself all through an on-air debate concerning the Black Lives Matter movement.

Talk-show host Stuart Peters denied he had benefited from ‘white privilege’ when challenged by a black listener on his late-night programme. The presenter was taken off the air the next day.

Last night he told The Mail on Sunday the decision amounted to an ‘Orwellian attempt at mind and speech control’.

Mr Peters, 65, who spent some time working for Manx Radio on the Isle of Man for 20 years, had previously condemned the ‘awful’ and ‘despicable’ murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month. He had also voiced his support for the Black Lives Matter protests.

But on June 3, the DJ was attacked on air by 28-year-old Jordan Maguire because he had written an earlier article stating that ‘all lives matter’. According to Mr Maguire, this is ‘derogatory’.

‘For all lives to matter we have to raise the people of all creeds, colours, religions to the level that white people’s privilege allows them to be,’ the caller told the show. Mr Peters retorted: ‘I’ve had forget about privilege within my life you have. I’m a white man, you’re a dark man, an individual say.’

Last night Mr Peters stated: ‘How anyone can take real offence at anything I said that night, or the way I said it, is beyond comprehension, and that so many – most of whom probably haven’t actually heard the particular show – want to see myself lose our career simply because they imagine several slight is scary.’

In the display, Mr Peters had asked why the particular BLM motion triggered protests outside America, including from Tynwald, the particular Isle associated with Man’s legislative house. He advised listeners: ‘I can understand very clearly why people in America are protesting about it. I can understand why Black Lives Matter – an American organisation – is protesting about it. But what I can’t understand is why folks around the remaining world are usually protesting, plus specifically within the Isle associated with Man.’

A campaign has already been released to reestablish the DJ.

The Free Speech Union provides rallied in order to his protection, warning the particular row is an attempt in order to shame persons for not necessarily subscribing ‘to the latest woke orthodoxies’.

The organisation’s movie director, Toby Young, added: ‘The postponement, interruption of Stu Peters simply by Manx Radio just because he or she challenged the idea of “white privilege” is a clear infringement of their right to totally free speech.’

Manx Radio’s handling director Chris Sully verified the matter has been under exploration but stated he was ‘unable to comment further’.