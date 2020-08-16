DJ LeMahieu Leaves Game Due To Thumb Sprain

9:28 PM: LeMahieu is going through an MRI and CT scan however x-rays were unfavorable on his thumb, Boone informed MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch and other press reporters. The hurt list “could be” a possibility, Boone stated.

8:28 PM: Yankees 2nd baseman DJ LeMahieu left tonight’s game due to what the group announced as a sprained left thumb. LeMahieu will go through tests to identify the level of the injury.

The injury appeared to take place throughout a fourth-inning at-bat, as LeMahieu was checked out by fitness instructors after swinging at a Nathan Eovaldi pitch. LeMahieu completed his plate look and after that played 2nd base in the top of the 5th, though not prior to another on-field go to from fitness instructors and supervisorAaron Boone LeMahieu ended up the inning however Tyler Wade changed him at the keystone in the 6th inning.

After an injury-plagued 2019 season, the Yankees have actually once again been struck with numerous noteworthy health issue this season, consisting of with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton presently sidelined. Losing LeMahieu would be another considerable blow, as the 2nd baseman gotten in Saturday’s action with a. 429/.474/.557 slash line over his very first 76 plate looks. Leading the AL in batting average, OBP, and strikes so far, LeMahieu is on rate to top even his exceptional numbers from his 2019 launching season in the …