DJ Fatboy Slim to throw a big party for NHS workers in October

The musician, whose genuine name is Norman Cook, will certainly play a job in his home town of Brighton, southerly England on October 28, he revealed on Twitter Wednesday.

Those that function for the National Health Service (NHS), along with rescue and also cops solutions, are welcomed together with a visitor, according to a declaration from the location, the Brighton Centre.

“Recently, friends of mine who work in the NHS asked me to send a little video message to thank and cheer on the frontline troops and in it I, (half) jokingly said, we should all have a big party together when this is all over,” Cook claimed in the declaration.

“Careful what you wish for, as so many people responded to the comment, I thought, ‘why not?’ By the time life returns to normal we will all want to celebrate together and, I would like to do my bit to reward and thank everyone who has been holding our lives together in these most difficult of times.”