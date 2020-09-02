DJ Erick Morillo Found Dead At 49 Years Old – Days Before Court Hearing Over Sexual Assault Charges

Famed DJ Erick Morillo was found dead on Tuesday, simply days before he was set up to appear in court over sexual assault charges.

According to reports, Florida policeman got a 911 call at 10:42 a.m., and found the 49- year- old– who saw success in the 1990s with the blockbuster I Like to Move It— dead in his Miami Beach house. Detectives remain in the initial phases of the examination; the cause of death is still uncertain, however authorities stated there were no evident indications of nasty play.

Morillo was detained in August after being implicated of sexual battery on an unknown lady throughout an occurrence that apparently happened at his house in December after he and the accuser DJ’ ed at a personal celebration. The Colombian-American artist rejected the accusations however turned himself into authorities after an assessment evaluated favorable for his DNA.

Per the authorities report, Morillo and the woman DJ returned to his location for beverages after working the personal occasion together with another unknown lady. The declared victim informed authorities that Morillo “made several advances towards her, some sexual in nature, but she refused all of his attempts.”

The accuser declared that she took an Uber to his house and place on a bathing …