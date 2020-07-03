DIY staycation! Family-of-four build camper van for £11,000 by converting a second-hand Mercedes

A family-of-four built their own camper van for £11,000 by converting a second-hand Mercedes for them to travel cheaply around the UK.

Rebecca Booth, 28 and her husband, Robert Booth, 42, were completely fed up of paying staggering prices for resort rooms while travelling with their kids, Cody, four, and Phoebe, two.

They chose to look at purchasing a caravan traveling cheaply but found the costs out of these budget.

The camper van pictured as a result of its renovation. The family built fit in solar panel systems, windows, installed flooring, a kitchen area with a microwave and sink, alongside a portable toilet

Rebecca Booth, 28 and her husband, Robert Booth, 42, were fed up of paying staggering prices for hotel rooms while travelling using their children, Cody, four, and Phoebe, two

The pair then decided to purchase a regular van and build their camper from scratch.

Rebecca and Robert easily fit in solar panels, batteries and inverters for electricity and heating.

They then fit windows on both sides of the van and installed flooring, beds and fitted the complete van with sheep’s wool to keep the area warm.

The pair managed to install a cooking area with a sink, two gas hobs, a ice box, freezer, microwave and a portable toilet in the little space.

Rebecca said: ‘We started looking at inspiration from other family camper vans and took notes of different layouts and ideas we liked.

‘We purchased a van with only ideas within our heads and couldn’t wait to get started and did so straight away.

‘We spent most evenings and all weekends building the van for 2 months and had our first adventure!

One of the bedroom areas, after the renovation. The parents fitted the complete van with sheep’s wool to keep the area warm and windows allowing light inside

Cody, four and Phoebe, two, take pleasure in the camper van, fitted with a tv after its renovation. After 8 weeks, the family-of-four finished their entire project

‘We loved the build and doing it all ourselves kept the cost down! We wired the solar panel systems, fitted batteries and installed inverters for the electrics for most of the power and lighting and heating.

‘We insulated the entire van with sheep’s wool and fitted the windows in both sides to allow light inside.

‘We place in flooring and tongue and groove for all the walls and ceiling.’

She added: ‘We measured up a full-size bed for us and smaller beds for the kids, who needed their own private space too. We tried to find just of empty area for storage.

‘The cooking area has a sink with clean water and a wastewater tank, two gas hobs, a fridge freezer and a microwave.

The camper van as a result of its renovation, showing the kitchen area i the backdrop, tables and bedroom area towards the trunk. The family now set about trips over the UK

The two kids’ bedroom area, fitted with a door. The family love visiting Wales, beaches and seaside coasts in the comfort of their self-contained vehicle

‘A porta toilet was a must with young kids.’

After two months, the family-of-four finished their entire project, setting them straight back by £11,000, like the cost of the van purchase.

The family now set about trips over the UK within their DIY camper van and love visiting Wales, beaches and seaside coasts in the comfort of their self-contained vehicle.

Rebecca said: ‘We love Wales and all the sea coast. We love any beaches, the scenery and fishing with this inflatable boat.

‘The van has allowed us to have more holidays and adventures through the entire whole year.

‘With a cheaper option being fully self-contained, we can go anywhere we like and we can’t wait to enjoy our house time.’