DIY Screen Smart Watch with Music Control, 18 Sports Mode Fitness Tracker Blood Oxygen Heart Rate Monitor Sleep Tracker Pedometer Step Calories Compatible with Samsung iPhone Android for Men Women



Price: $45.99

(as of Aug 08,2020 22:09:27 UTC – Details)





【DIY screen & Music control】 DIY screen setting, take the photo of the family, pet, landscape as your watch wallpaper, set up a screen background freely each day. One-click on your watch’s screen, go into your music world, control music player without using a cellphone while you are doing sport, enjoy the dual experience of sport and music.

【All-day activity tracking&18 Sports Modes】:With the long duration technology ,our smart watch can accurately track your all-day activities. Built with 18 kinds of sports modes that can help you better understand your specific exercise data:swimming running, walking, riding, climbing, aerobics, basketball, badminton, football, dance, yoga, skipping rope, sit-ups, volleyball, tennis, table tennis, skating.

【Heart Rate & Sp-O2 Monitor】 Turning on arrhythmia monitoring on watch, check a clear scatter plot on App, and know your heart health condition. Manually monitor your stress and blood oxy-gen data on the watch, immediately know your physical and mental health condition in real-time.

【Message notification & Sleep tracker】 Not only give you a message and call notification but also store more than five pieces of information, view historical information records on the watch, do not miss any important incoming information. 24/7 HR tracking, Automatically track your sleep data, know your deep sleep, light sleep, REM sleep, and wake up time, and also suggest how to improve sleep quality.

【Compass & Long Battery life】 Rotate the watch to indicate the correct direction, will never lose direction on adventure activities. Magnetic charging so easy to charge, and can work for 7-10 days once charge, download the “Zeroner Health Pro” app to connect the watch before using.