Dixon leads Day 2, Alonso crashes

The five-time champ clocked a 226.102 miles per hour lap, around 0.4 miles per hour ahead of Takuma Sato’s leading time from the early morning, while Marco Andretti slotted his Andretti Herta Autosport maker into 3rd to make it a Honda 1-2-3.

Conor Daly once again looked strong for Ed Carpenter Racing, landing P4– the last of the automobiles under the 40 sec barrier and the top Chevrolet runner– while fastest novice was Alex Palou’s Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh entry in 5th.

Colton Herta took 6th– and 2nd fastest speed set without the help of a tow, beaten just by semi-teammate Jack Harvey in the Meyer Shank Racing-Honda which got into the 222 miles per hour zone.

The earlier speed of Charlie Kimball (A.J. Foyt Racing-Chevrolet) kept him seventh, as enhancements ended up being limited as heat climbed up and speeds dropped.

Alonso’s shunt wasn’t enough to stop him ending the day as fastest Arrow McLaren SP motorist although he was just a number of areas ahead of novice Oliver Askew.

The set were separated by another Coyne cars and truck, the ‘extra’ entry– in collaboration with Rick Ware Racing/Byrd/Belardi– driven by James Davison.

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s chauffeurs were just 16 th, 18 th, 23 rd and 27 th

Felix Rosenqvist (Ganassi) and Dalton Kellett (Foyt) turned the most laps of the day at 141 each.

Tomorrow’s Fast Friday session …