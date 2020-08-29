Dixon holds off Sato to grab 50th win

As Team Penske-Chevrolet’s polesitter Will Power and fellow front-row starter Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy boiled down towards the green at the start there was turmoil in the midfield, as Alex Palou’s Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh vehicle leapt out of line while still under yellow, Simon Pagenaud did the very same in his Team Penske-Chevrolet however both stayed at yellow-flag speed.

Behind Pagenaud, nevertheless, the other Arrow McLaren SP vehicle of Oliver Askew relocated the very same instructions however sped up into the back of the Penske, spinning it into Alexander Rossi’s Andretti Autosport-Honda Behind, Marco Andretti came off the gas to prevent Rossi and was rammed byZach Veach On the area, 3 Andretti vehicles were removed, as was Ed Carpenter.

Carpenter pitted for substantial repair work, Pagenaud and Askew pitted for a brand-new front wing, while Charlie Kimball, Graham Rahal, Tony Kanaan and Santino Ferrucci dropped in order to go off technique. Pagenaud would return to the pits to have his vehicle checked out once again, in specific to look for rear-end damage where Askew had actually struck him. Askew and Palou were sent out to the back of the grid as charge. Pagenaud would afterwards be having problem with a failure to carry out complete throttle upshifts.

The reboot after 13 laps saw Power and O’Ward retreat easily, however …