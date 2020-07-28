Dixie PerfecTouch 12 oz. Insulated Paper Hot Coffee Cup by GP PRO (Georgia-Pacific), Coffee Haze, 5342DX, 500 Count (25 Cups Per Sleeve, 20 Sleeves Per Case)



Insulated paper cup. The WiseSize product offering provides a packaging solution for efficiencies in your business. Smaller case sizes and a sleek, uniform poly design have been developed for an assortment of popular products. These smaller case sizes will result in a minimum of split cases and the individual UPC coded poly will make it easier to pull product for delivery. Reduces the need for costly double-cupping and sleeves. Comfortable, sturdy, non-slip feel. Patented paper process provides unique insulation. Coffee Design color. 12oz Capacity.

Reduces the need for costly double-cupping and sleeves

Comfortable, sturdy, non-slip feel

Product may be processed in commercial facilities that have final screening capability. Such facilities may not exist in your area. Product contains approx 80% compostable cellulose fiber by weight.

Space saving smaller case size replaces traditional sleeves of product

Use lid no. D95550B, TP9550, D9550, or TB9550 (sold separately)