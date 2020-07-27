Divoom Timebox Evo Portable Bluetooth Pixel Art Speaker with 256 Programmable LED Panel 3.9 x 1.5 x 3.9 inches – Black



Price: $57.67

(as of Jul 27,2020 01:30:04 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Pixel art

Pixel art creation on the Timebox-Evo is so easy and fun. You can take and convert a picture instantly into a pixel art design, or you can make multiple screens pixel art and pan around for the cinematic effect

Animation

You can also create pixel art animation on the Timebox-Evo. To make a smooth animation, you need to exercise both hemispheres, where your logic and creativity are equally important.

Text editor

Convert the Timebox-Evo to a running billboard. Just type in your words, select the background and colors. Your new personal billboard will now continue to display your messages.

Online community

Join the millions users on our online pixel art gallery & community. Share your work, like other’s design, comment and follow your favorite artist; this is the place for all pixel art lovers to rejoice.

Sleep aid

24 customizable built-in sleep aid profiles for you to choose. Enjoy a better sleep with the alpha wave audio tracks and special-calibrated melatonin inducing lighting auras.

Daily alarm

Start your morning with 14 built-in daily alarms with highly-customizable options. Both audio and light on your Timebox-Evo will come on gradually to imitate the actual sun rise scenario.

DJ Mixer

Timebox-Evo is also a mini DJ turn tables. 96 different sound effects, 23 independent audio instruments, and record ability; it’s time for you to show off that music talent.

Social media notification

Timebox-Evo is also a personal assistant. When you receive a message on your instant messenger app, the Timebox-Evo will flash the visual logo to remind you.

Size

3.9X3X3.2 inch

3.9 x 1.5 x 3.9 inch

7.9X1.3X7.9 inch

6.42*3.39*7.26 inch

4.3X2.2X4.3 inch

Pixel size

16*16

16*16

16*16

16*16

10*10

Audio Output

6W

6W

40W

5W

Internet Radio

✓

✓

✓

SD Card

✓

✓

Battery size

3000mah

3000mah

2500mah

10000mah

2000mah

12/24 hour display switch

✓

✓

✓

✓

12 hour display

Social Media Notification

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

LED editor

✓

✓

✓

✓

256 full RGB self- programmable LED screen, You can create any pixel images and animations with the built-in app traditional animation and game characters, super hero, and emoji the limit is your imagination

Social media notification, smart alarm clock, thermometer and weather conditions, schedule planner, 24 professional sleep-aid profiles make you have a good sleep. Traditional pixel games, voice memo, DJ mixer

Compatible with IOS and Andriod, supports third party music application

Selected high-quality hardware material, small volume bass dynamic compensation, 75 signal-to-noise ratio, V5.0 Bluetooth