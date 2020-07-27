Divoom Timebox Evo Portable Bluetooth Pixel Art Speaker with 256 Programmable LED Panel 3.9 x 1.5 x 3.9 inches – Black

Price: $57.67
Product Description
Pixel art
Pixel art creation on the Timebox-Evo is so easy and fun. You can take and convert a picture instantly into a pixel art design, or you can make multiple screens pixel art and pan around for the cinematic effect
Animation
You can also create pixel art animation on the Timebox-Evo. To make a smooth animation, you need to exercise both hemispheres, where your logic and creativity are equally important.
Text editor
Convert the Timebox-Evo to a running billboard. Just type in your words, select the background and colors. Your new personal billboard will now continue to display your messages.
Online community
Join the millions users on our online pixel art gallery & community. Share your work, like other’s design, comment and follow your favorite artist; this is the place for all pixel art lovers to rejoice.
Sleep aid
24 customizable built-in sleep aid profiles for you to choose. Enjoy a better sleep with the alpha wave audio tracks and special-calibrated melatonin inducing lighting auras.
Daily alarm
Start your morning with 14 built-in daily alarms with highly-customizable options. Both audio and light on your Timebox-Evo will come on gradually to imitate the actual sun rise scenario.
DJ Mixer
Timebox-Evo is also a mini DJ turn tables. 96 different sound effects, 23 independent audio instruments, and record ability; it’s time for you to show off that music talent.
Social media notification
Timebox-Evo is also a personal assistant. When you receive a message on your instant messenger app, the Timebox-Evo will flash the visual logo to remind you.
Size
3.9X3X3.2 inch
3.9 x 1.5 x 3.9 inch
7.9X1.3X7.9 inch
6.42*3.39*7.26 inch
4.3X2.2X4.3 inch
Pixel size
16*16
16*16
16*16
16*16
10*10
Audio Output
6W
6W
40W
5W
Internet Radio
✓
✓
✓
SD Card
✓
✓
Battery size
3000mah
3000mah
2500mah
10000mah
2000mah
12/24 hour display switch
✓
✓
✓
✓
12 hour display
Social Media Notification
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
LED editor
✓
✓
✓
✓
256 full RGB self- programmable LED screen, You can create any pixel images and animations with the built-in app traditional animation and game characters, super hero, and emoji the limit is your imagination
Social media notification, smart alarm clock, thermometer and weather conditions, schedule planner, 24 professional sleep-aid profiles make you have a good sleep. Traditional pixel games, voice memo, DJ mixer
Compatible with IOS and Andriod, supports third party music application
Selected high-quality hardware material, small volume bass dynamic compensation, 75 signal-to-noise ratio, V5.0 Bluetooth