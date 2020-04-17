Divine Liturgy in commemoration of the victims of the Armenian Genocide to be held behind the closed doors – Panorama

Special Divine Liturgies will certainly be renowned in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin as well as all churches of the Armenian Apostolic Church on April 24, the yearly commemoration day of the Armenian Genocide.

The Liturgies will certainly be held behind the closed doors, the Information Department at the Mother See stated in a declaration. Following the Liturgy an unique Repose of Souls solution will certainly supplied in memory of the 1.5 million victims of the Genocide.

On the exact same day, at 12.00, the bells of all Churches will certainly call in memory of the 1.5 million victims of the Genocide, stated the resource.