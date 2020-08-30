Divided Montenegro on course for knife-edge election By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: A lady strolls near an anti Montenegro President Milo Djukanovic poster ahead of Montenegrin Assembly election in Podgorica



PODGORICA (Reuters) – Montenegrins go to the surveys on Sunday in a parliamentary election that looks too close to call, with neither the long-ruling pro-Western celebration nor a competing pro-Russian alliance tipped to win a bulk of seats.

At stake is the political future ofPresident Milo Djukanovic He leads the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) and has actually governed Montenegro considering that the start of the split of federal Yugoslavia in 1990 and through the dissolution of its union with Serbia in 2006.

Staunchly pro-western, Djukanovic has actually supervised Montenegro’s continuous efforts to certify for subscription of the European Union and contributed in protecting its accession to NATO in 2017.

The vote pits the DPS versus an alliance of generally Serb nationalist celebrations looking for closer ties to Serbia and Russia.

Led by university teacher Zdravko Krivokapic, it is backed by the effective Serbian Orthodox Church, which holds everyday demonstrations versus a law embraced last December that permits the state to take spiritual properties whose historic ownership can not be shown.

Montenegrins who determine …