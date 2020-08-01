Diversity and Representation in Maple Leafs Organization: A Halfhearted Reality

We are enduring an odd and special time, not just since of the international pandemic however likewise since of all that is going on in the world when it concerns bigotry and cops cruelty, especially in the United States andCanada As hockey fans, It’s difficult not to consider how this converges with the world of sports. On July 13 th, the first day of Phase Three of the Return to Play strategy, the whole of the Maple Leafs lineup pertained to practice in Black Lives Matter tee shirts. When inquired about it captain John Tavares stated, “On a day when everyone wants to talk about hockey and was excited to get back to playing, it’s important to have the Black Lives Matter movement be prevalent, and we want to make sure that’s not lost in all of this.”

“On a day when everybody wishes to speak about hockey and was delighted to return to playing, it is essential to have that #BlackLivesMatter motion prevail, and we wish to ensure that’s not lost in all of this.” pic.twitter.com/y9w1yxjzV2 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 14, 2020

In my eyes, this was an incredible action and reveals that this is one little action in ensuring that hockey truly is for everybody. Now while this was an incredibly effective player-led gesture, the elephant in the space is still the absence of diversity and representation in the Maple …

Read The Full Article