Divac steps down as Kings GM after poor season By Reuters





(Reuters) – Sacramento Kings basic supervisor Vlade Divac has actually stepped down after the NBA franchise stopped working to reach the 2019/2020 season’s playoffs, the club stated on its main site (nba.com/kings).

The 52-year old Serb, who was the Kings GM because 2015 and signed a four-year agreement extension in April 2019, bet the Kings 1998-2004 in the lasts of a 15-year NBA profession that consisted of 2 stints with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Kings, who completed with a 31-41 routine season record, called Joe Dumars, the club’s executive vice-president of basketball operations and a previous double NBA champ with the Detroit Pistons, as Divac’s replacement.

“This was a difficult decision, but we believe it is the best path ahead as we work to build a winning team that our loyal fans deserve,” Kings owner and chairman Vivek Ranadiv é stated in a declaration launched on Friday.

“We are thankful for Vlade’s leadership, commitment and hard work both on and off the court. He will always be a part of our Kings family.

“Joe has actually ended up being a relied on and valued consultant because signing up with the group in 2015, and I am grateful to have him handle this function at a crucial time for the franchise.”

Divac, who won 2 World Cups, 3 European titles and the 1996 …