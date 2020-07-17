Diswoe Wireless Controller Bluetooth Gamepad for Playstation 4/Pro/Slim/PC Laptop(7/8/8.1/10) with DUALSHOCK Motion Motors, Audio Function, Touch Panel Joypad and Anti-Slip Design (Green)



【Multi-platforms & Super-compatibility】Diswoe Wireless Controller for PS4/PS4 Pro/PC and Laptop (Windows 7/8/8.1/10) delives you compelling and authentic gaming experience. We Game Lovers are SERIOUS. Our professional wireless controller improves your feel of the dual analog sticks and trigger buttons to offer the best immersive sense of control for games on all platforms.

【Ddual Shock Built-in Function】 Support the gyro axis and dual motors vibration function, produce the strong and weak different vibration effect according to the game state and the game scene. Every click helps you IMMERSE into the game Super sensitive button sensing provides an accurate gaming experience. Dual analog sticks and expansion triggers provide precise movement control.

【Ergonomic & Comfortable Design】 The grip is made of non-slip and sweatproof materials. The surface is non reactive to the skin, due to ts design and the material used , the controller grip actually reduces response time and improved accuracy at critical moments. a 3.5mm audio port is added .Additionally,The touch pad and integrated light bar can offer new ways to play the games.

【SIX-AXIS】Equipped with the latest motion sensing technology, built-in three-axis gyroscope and three-axis accelerator. With the three features, it can detect omnidirectional dynamic information including Roll,Pitch and Yaw. In addition, it can also capture the 3 axis acceleration information of three-dimensional space X/Y/Z, and transmit all information captured to the game system quickly. With this function, you can use this PS4 Dual Shock 4 controller to operate special games.

【Worry-free purchase & Life-time warranty 】Here at Diswoe we stand behind our products by offering an Unconditional Satisfaction Guarantee and Lifetime Warranty. Buy from this trusted brand and seller who actually cares about exceeding your expectations, and proves it with a 100% satisfaction, no questions asked money back guarantee. Discover how much you will LOVE IT today when you Click Add to Cart Now to Pay.