Disturbing Video Catches White Cop Shooting Unarmed Black Man SEVEN TIMES In The Back

An unarmed black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin has actually been hospitalized in “serious” condition after being shot SEVEN times in the back throughout an event including 2 of the city’s law enforcement officer. Chilling and disturbing video from the scene reveals among the officers appearing to shoot the unarmed man in the back after he attempted to leave the officers throughout the occurrence.

The shooting victim is a Black man, and was rapidly determined as 29-year-oldJacob Blake As of early Monday early morning, Blake was still in severe condition at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, according to police sources who spoke with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

The occurrence occurred on Sunday afternoon around 5:00 p.m. regional time near the corner of 40th Street and 28th Avenue in the city. Situated on Lake Michigan, Kenosha is a rural city in between Milwaukee andChicago As kept in mind, video of the shooting itself rapidly went viral throughout social networks. In the clip, it’s uncertain what resulted in the law enforcement officer’s participation in the very first location, however the video footage reveals a minimum of 2 officers strolling behind the man, later on determined as Blake, as he walks his cars and truck to the chauffeur’s side door.

