Disturbing details of Derrius Guice’s domestic violence accusation revealed

LANDOVER, MD – NOVEMBER 24: Derrius Guice #29 of the Washington Redskins heats up prior to the video game versus the Detroit Lions at FedExField on November 24, 2019 in Landover,Maryland (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The details of Derrius Guice’s domestic violence event are frightening.

Just as Dwayne Haskins and the newly-christened Washington Football Team were wanting to put the incredibly loud 2020 offseason behind them, forecasted beginning running back Derrius Guice was launched after he was detained and charged with strangulation along with attack and battery.

The details of Guice’s event are much more traumatic than at first suggested, as the Washington Post is reporting that Guice strangled his sweetheart, noted by her initials in legal files till she was unconscious. Guice supposedly pressed her and pulled her hair throughout the encounter.

Guice apparently was sobbing and tapping her when she got up. The victim apparently flew from BWI Marshall Airport to O’Hare Airport in Chicago instantly later. She took images of her injuries a toilet mirror, and those injuries consisted of bruising to her neck. The victim likewise declares that she was left without a left thumbnail after a run-in in February with Guice popped a capillary in her thumb.

