Districts release back-to-school plans on Friday | News

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — The deadline for school districts to submit their reopening plans is Friday.

Districts across the state have been announcing their plans leading up to Friday, however parents and teachers continue to share concerns about returning to the classroom.

Governor Ned Lamont is expected to meet with students in West Haven to discuss learning during the pandemic.

He will be meeting with them at 1 p.m. on Friday.

On Thursday, West Hartford officials announced it will be delaying the start of the school year.

The first day of school in West Hartford will now be on Sept. 8. It was originally slated for Sept. 2.

The district has also posted the return to school plan on its website.

Other cities and towns have announced school reopening plans ahead of Friday’s deadline.

New Haven Public Schools released a three-scenario reopening plan on Tuesday.

RELATED: Several school districts release their reopening plans for parents, teachers

The document detailed daily cleaning routines, ridership on buses, daily self-screenings, and a plethora of other topics.

The district said it will cost about $13.9 million to reopen.

Hamden’s school district is sending three models to the state, but the district feels the best option to get the most students back in the classroom in the fall is a hybrid model, mixing both in-class and distance learning.

RELATED: Hamden submits back to school plan, hopes for a hybrid model

In Simsbury, an ongoing survey shows 76 percent of parents said they will send their children back to school next month.

The Simsbury plan is similar to New Haven’s, with cohorting younger grades, block learning for high school students, and extensive cleaning measures.

Read through the state’s complete back-to-school plan here.

Stay with Channel 3 as plans from other cities and towns are released.