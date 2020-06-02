District attorney to investigate alleged assault of WSJ reporter by NYPD officers during protests

“Our office has prosecuted dozens of uniformed officers for official misconduct and violence since 2010, and this longstanding tradition of independence and accountability will continue in the days and weeks ahead,” District Attorney Cyrus Vance mentioned in a basic assertion launched to the press.

“We are actively monitoring social media and other sources to identify investigative leads into claims of excessive force and we strongly encourage New Yorkers to share them with us.”

Protests over Floyd’s dying in addition to different black Americans in police custody intensified over the weekend. Cities like New York carried out curfews and tried to disperse crowds after some protests turned violent.

WSJ reporter Tyler Blint-Welsh tweeted Sunday night that NYPD officers “hit me in the face multiple times with riot shields and pushed me to the ground. I was backing away as request, with my hands up. My NYPD-issued press badge was clearly visible. I’m just sitting here crying. This sucks.”