District attorney to investigate alleged assault of WSJ reporter by NYPD officers during protests

“Our office has prosecuted dozens of uniformed officers for official misconduct and violence since 2010, and this longstanding tradition of independence and accountability will continue in the days and weeks ahead,” District Attorney Cyrus Vance mentioned in a basic assertion launched to the press.
“We are actively monitoring social media and other sources to identify investigative leads into claims of excessive force and we strongly encourage New Yorkers to share them with us.”
Protests over Floyd’s dying in addition to different black Americans in police custody intensified over the weekend. Cities like New York carried out curfews and tried to disperse crowds after some protests turned violent.
WSJ reporter Tyler Blint-Welsh tweeted Sunday night that NYPD officers “hit me in the face multiple times with riot shields and pushed me to the ground. I was backing away as request, with my hands up. My NYPD-issued press badge was clearly visible. I’m just sitting here crying. This sucks.”
He misplaced his glasses and had ache in his ankle, he mentioned.
Blint-Welsh later tweeted that he was “home safe now just icing my ankle and trying to decompress.”
CNN has reached out to the NYPD, Blint-Welsh, The Wall Street Journal and the New York Attorney General’s workplace for remark concerning the alleged assault.
New York Attorney General Letitia James replied to Blint-Welsh’s tweet asking him to report the alleged occasion to her workplace.
A CNN crew additionally made information for interactions with police whereas reporting on the protests towards police brutality.
Live on air Friday, CNN’s Omar Jimenez, producer Bill Kirkos and photojournalist Leonel Mendez had been arrested in Minneapolis. Although they had been seen on digital camera providing to relocate, police advised the crew they had been being detained as a result of they had been advised to transfer and did not, one member of the CNN crew relayed to the community.
They had been launched an hour later.