Distracted McIlroy ready to walk out as awaits birth of first child By Reuters





(Reuters) – Defending FedEx (NYSE:-RRB- Cup winner Rory McIlroy acknowledged being distracted over the last couple of weeks however states it is since he is ready to walk out on the season-ending Championships to participate in the birth of his first child.

The 31-year-old validated on Saturday, after the 3rd round of the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields, that his better half Erica was anticipated to provide birth any day.

“My mind has been wandering the last few weeks,” McIlroy informed press reporters after he shot a three-over par 73 to slip into a tie for 6th on two-over 212 and 3 shots behind co-leaders Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson.

“We’re about to be parents very soon, so we’re obviously super excited … and can’t wait for her to get here.”

McIlroy included that he had actually been awaiting the telephone call informing him that it was time to head house for more than a week and he would have no doubt in strolling off, even if throughout the last Tour Championship in Atlanta.

“I’m going to play in many more Tour Championships, and it’s only going to be the birth of your first child once,” he stated.

“That trumps anything else.”