Dissidents Call on China’s Confucius Institute to Allow Them to Speak on 1989 Massacre

Chinese dissidents overseas have called on the head of a China-backed cultural institute at the University of Western Australia (UniWA) to allow them to speak about their experiences of the 1989 Tiananmen massacre that ended weeks of student-led protests around the country.

Jiang Ying, head of the Confucius Institute at UniWA, told Australia’s ABC broadcaster’s Chinese network in a Aug. 19 discussion panel that she would welcome dissident cartoonist Badiucao and others to speak on politically sensitive topics like the People’s Liberation Army (PLA)’s armed suppression of 1989 protesters at the institute, which is ultimately controlled by China’s State Council.

Badiucao, along with 1989 student leader Zhou Fengsuo, massacre survivor Fang Zheng and Hao Jian, the cousin of Hao Zhijing who died in the crackdown, said in an open letter to Jiang that they welcomed her comments.

“We welcome Jiang Ying’s agreement to host events about the Tiananmen Massacre,” the letter said. “We would like to help to organize and participate in the events and we believe it will help to ensure the nature of the events is objective and balanced.”

It said that while an understanding of the events of the spring and early summer of 1989 is crucial to an understanding of contemporary Chinese history, severe government…