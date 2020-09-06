Disqualification is worst moment of Djokovic’s career, says Becker By Reuters

© Reuters. Tennis: US OPEN



(Reuters) – Novak Djokovic’s stunning disqualification from the U.S. Open on Sunday for striking a line judge with a ball is the most difficult moment in his career, said his former coach Boris Becker.

World number one Djokovic was defaulted at 5-6 down in the first set of his match against Pablo Carreno Busta after a ball he swiped in frustration struck a female official in the throat, leaving her in distress.

“I’m as shocked as anybody. Novak and me go way back. We call each other family,” Becker, working as an analyst for broadcaster Eurosport, said. “This is probably the most difficult moment in his entire professional life. He did break the rule, the decision is correct.”

Djokovic, a huge favourite to win his fourth U.S. Open title, was becoming exasperated after failing to convert three set points and then falling heavily and requiring treatment on his shoulder.

The 33-year-old, bidding to claim an 18th Grand Slam title and move within two of Roger Federer’s men’s record, then had his serve broken at 5-5 by the Spaniard.

“Thankfully there were no people, no spectators, but he has a habit sometimes of hitting the ball in the stands. Frustrations started boiling up,” Becker said.

“The ball was hit in the…