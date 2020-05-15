Dispatcher helps family with home child birth

A dispatcher on the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster is being acknowledged for a really particular 911 name she took final week.”Normally when someone calls 911 it’s not for a good thing, so the rare ones that we get that have a happy ending and we actually get to see the outcome of the call that doesn’t happen very often either,” dispatcher Kim Perkins stated.She stated she took a 911 name in the direction of the top of her shift final Wednesday, met on the opposite finish by father who was calling for assist.”While rescue was on the way, I asked the father how far apart the contractions were and he told me they were one to two minutes so made the assumption that the baby was coming pretty quickly,” Perkins stated.Casandra Simmons Coon, who gave birth at home to her new son, Nolan, stated she was at home when her water broke.”I was trying to wait for the ambulance to get here but it didn’t happen,” she stated.The new mother stated she went to the hospital earlier within the day due to issues however went home after a number of hours and that is when Nolan determined to enter the world.”He was asking me questions, and he was obviously very nervous as well and it all happened so fast that I don’t think any of us really had a chance to process it until after it happened,” Perkins stated.”Her just telling them all, you know and asking the questions like hows the baby’s color, how does he look. Her just asking those simple questions is what kept everyone calm,” Simmons Coon stated. Nolan joins his 2 different brothers, Justin, 5, and Isaiah 1 1/2 years-old.”He sleeps very, very well. he doesn’t cry a lot, he’s such a good baby,” Simmons coon stated.It’s one thing Perkins stated she is going to bear in mind. “I just helped bring a baby into the world and everything is OK,” Perkins stated.

