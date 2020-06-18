Disney’s Even Stevens & Brink! Casts Reunite In Quarantine — WATCH!

Can you believe it’s been 20 years since Even Stevens first debuted on Disney Channel!

To celebrate the milestone, some cast and crew members of the beloved sitcom met up for a reunion, which makes it a must-watch for OG fans!

Sadly, Shia LaBeouf wasn’t available for the decision, but lots of his former co-stars were! Christy Carlson Romano (Ren Stevens), Nick Spano (Donnie Stevens), Steven Anthony Lawrence (Beans), Tom Virtue (Steve Stevens), AJ Trauth (Twitty), Lauren Frost (Ruby), Jim Wise (Coach Tugnut), and George Anthony Bell (Principal Wexler), were joined by executive producers David Brookwell, Marc Warren, Dennis Rinsler, Matt Dearborn, and extra crew from various departments on the epic call.

In addition to LaBeouf, Spano explained Donna Pescow (Eileen Stevens) and Margo Harshman (Tawny) were also unable to make the reunion. Still, regardless of the Louis Stevens portrayer really missing out, Shia was definitely a subject of discussion! Specifically, the semi-autobiographical flick Honey Boy, which the Transformers actor stars in as a version of their own father. For those who didn’t catch it, there are references to the series, including oversized Hawaiian shirts and pies to the face.

Lawrence explained: “I saw Honey Boy, and it’s not really much that anything else was so very bad, it’s just our set really was this kind of solitude, and a home for so many people, cast and crew. We all took this kind of huge refuge in arriving at work, as it wasn’t work, it was arriving at see us.” Spano was in agreement: “A lot of fans obviously went and saw Honey Boy, and the takeaway from that [movie] was that it wasn’t as great a collection as I think all of us fondly remember it to be. I think that it was a particular time at Disney. It was a particular time for people, and before we end this call, maybe you guys could share something in regards to the show or being on the set. But I do want to leave people who have a different impression, because all of us go through difficult times inside our lives, and we all experience moments completely different than other folks do, but I think that working in show business so long as I had…there was only a great sense of community and family on Even Stevens, and we actually all cared about one another.” He continued: