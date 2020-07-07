Disney World’s reopening: Where things stand as Florida Covid-19 cases spike

(CNN) — Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando remains on the right track for a phased reopening on July 11 even as Florida faces a spike of reported Covid-19 cases recently.

When Disney announced its phased reopening back in late May , Florida as well as other Sun Belt states hadn’t yet registered the spikes in Covid-19 being reported now.

CNN Travel has a quick look at where things stand on Tuesday afternoon.

Florida cases rapidly on the rise

Florida is among numerous Sun Belt states seeing a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases within the last 14 days. You is able to see updates for Florida and the rest of the United States with CNN’s Covid-19 tracker by clicking here

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported an overall total of 213,794 cases since January. It reports that 7,361 of the cases have now been confirmed since July 5.

Only New York and California have reported more cases than Florida. However, when measured by number of cases per 100,000 people, Florida ranked No. 15 in the United States on Tuesday.

In Orange County, where the Disney parks can be found, 14,768 Covid-19 cases have been reported.

What Florida’s governor says

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he’s firmly behind Disney’s scheduled phased reopening for July 11. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who quickly approved Disney’s reopening plans back in late May, remains solidly behind the Disney World reopening.

He said that Universal Orlando , which reopened on June 5, “is doing a great job” and that he believes attending a Florida theme park will be safer than going to a big private gathering.

Medial opinion

He cautioned then that people in high-risk groups — older people and people with underlying health issues — should give serious consideration about going in.

He said in the end it’s really a risk vs. reward calculation.

You need to think about this: “Is the benefit worth the risk? And there will be a variety of answers to that” depending on your specific situation.

“From increased cleaning and disinfecting across our parks and resorts, to updated health and safety policies, we have reimagined the Disney experience so we can all enjoy the magic responsibly,” your blog said.

“We implemented our health and safety measures after considering the guidance of government and local health authorities, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in addition to the U.S. Travel Association and Disney’s team of health experts.”

Measures include limits on how many people who can enter, temperature checks at the gate and face coverings for individuals 2 and older.

The web log did not mention the spike in Florida’s Covid-19 cases.

Schedule for Disney World parks

It will need some patience and persistance before you discover youself on rides such as Dumbo, the Flying Elephant at Magic Kingdom. Handout/Disney

The current schedule is for the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom Park to open on Saturday, July 11. EPCOT and Hollywood Studios remain set to open on Wednesday, July 15.

Gone will be the days you are able to decide to go and just show up prepared to buy a ticket. Even passholders are finding limits.

Disney World is reopening with only limited park reservations available for people who have annual passes or tickets that were purchased before the pandemic. No new tickets are now being sold for 2020 at this time.

For those wanting tickets farther down the road, Disney’s official site says guests must follow four steps using its new Disney Park Pass System:

1. Get a valid park admission connected to a Disney account you’ve set up on the web.

2. Register the members of your party.

3. Select a date and a park to attend.

4. Finally, review and confirm your reservations.

Tremaine booked a secondary package at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge the morning the park announced its reopening. Because she had both park tickets and a hotel reservation, she could book opening day reservations for July 11 at the Magic Kingdom.

“Walt Disney World’s reopening has definitely been bumpier than some of the other theme parks, but considering I called the reservation line about 40 times last week before I got through, that isn’t stopping anyone from trying to get there for July 11, no matter how complicated it is,” she said.

“I feel like I’m going to be relearning the entire Disney protocol when I go,” Tremaine said. “There are so many modified experiences, so many restaurants and resorts still closed, so many new ways of doing things, so many changes just to being at the park itself.”

Bottom line to get into a Disney World park through the pandemic: Be patient, be flexible, be persistent, be prepared for rules to improve.

Disneyland

In California, Disneyland’s reopening has been put on hold. Disneyland Resort

Out in California, it’s really a different story for the original park, Disneyland . It had set a phased reopening date on July 17, seven days after Disney World in Florida.

But on June 24, Disneyland announced it was postponing the reopening amid a far more cautious approach in California on the coronavirus, a substantial rise in cases by late Jane and pushback from union members,

There’s been no new date set for Disneyland’s reopening.

Disney’s Asia properties

People wearing face masks to guard against the spread of the newest coronavirus have a selfie together before they wait to enter Tokyo Disneyland on Wednesday, July 1. Kyodo News/AP

With the reopening of Tokyo Disney Resort on July 1, all of Disney’s Asia holdings are in business. Shanghai Disneyland was the world’s first Disney park to reopen on May 11. Hong Kong Disneyland opened a month afterwards June 18.

All the parks are operating with security precautions seen in many US parks: Advance ticket booking, mandatory temperature checks, face mask requirements and social distancing in lines and on attractions.

Other Orlando parks

