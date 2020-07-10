Disney World’s July 11 reopening: 6 things to watch

(CNN) — For Disney World’s most ardent fans, tomorrow should indeed be a day away.

After shuttering in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Walt Disney World Resort is set for a phased reopening at 9 a.m. ET Saturday whilst Covid-19 cases explode in Florida.

It’s maybe not the first Disney resort to reopen. Three parks in Asia have already taken those honors. But it is the first Disney park in the United States to reopen ( Disneyland is still closed for now), and CNN Travel will undoubtedly be reporting from the park.

Disney World is the biggest of big deals in the theme park universe. And the eyes of the theme park world will be about it this week-end.

Here are six things CNN Travel will be watching on Saturday:

1. Reservations and capacity

Two of Walt Disney World Resort’s parks are set to reopen Saturday: Magic Kingdom Park (pictured) and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios are slated to reopen on July 15. Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World Resort

The current schedule is for the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom Park to open on Saturday. EPCOT and Hollywood Studios are set to open on Wednesday, July 15.

Disney has a new way for guests to gain entry, developed in the midst of the pandemic. It’s called the Disney Park Pass . And it’s a bit complicated.

Guests must follow four steps to use the system:

1. Get a valid park admission linked to a Disney account you’ve setup online.

2. Register the members of one’s party.

3. Select a romantic date and a park to attend.

4. Finally, review and confirm your reservations.

You can see current Disney park availability on line. Because of pent-up demand and paid off park capacity, your ability to secure your reservation in the park of one’s choice and the time you need to go could be limited at first.

For instance, at 4 p.m. ET Thursday, there were no parks designed for annual passholders in July. But August had some availability, specially on weekdays. People already holding theme park tickets or that have a Disney Resort reservation still have openings and options in July.

As the problem is in constant flux, you might need patience and flexibility at first. Or you might get lucky and snag your top choices immediately.

CNN Travel will undoubtedly be looking at the way the new system works and what degree of crowds Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom attract on Saturday and beyond.

Florida has seen a few of sharpest spikes in Covid-19 cases in the United States and the world recently. No it’s possible to predict how that might affect things in coming weeks.

2. Temperature screenings

All guests will be required to a undergo temperature screening before entering a style park at Walt Disney World Resort. David Roark/Walt Disney World Resort

By now, it must be no surprise to theme park guests that they can undergo a temperature screening before being allowed in. Here’s what Disney says to are expecting:

“All guests will undoubtedly be required to undergo temperature screenings prior to entering a theme park. Based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, anybody displaying a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will undoubtedly be directed to an additional location for rescreening and assistance.

“Those who again measure 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will not be allowed entry, nor will those in their party,” Disney said.

Julie Tremaine, a freelance travel writer with extensive theme park experience, said she’s concerned with people getting high temperature readings if confronted with long waits under the relentless Florida sun.

Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious diseases specialist at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, said it is rather rare — but possible — to get a reading of 100.4 degrees or higher from getting overheated vs. the body running a fever to fight off contamination. He said that’s especially true of individuals whose normal temperature runs higher than the 98.6-degree average.

Schaffner said that back-up reading should prevent most problems.

For somebody who does pop the 100.4 limit, he said “if that person goes under tent, gets a cool drink, and is permitted to rest, they’ll cool down rapidly enough to past the test — assuming they are not ill and do not have an infection.”

Disney told CNN Travel on Thursday that secondary screenings take place in a cooler, tented area several minutes after the initial reading.

Worried? Make sure you’re hydrated prior to you get in line and consider shielding your face with a hat or a cap with a huge brim.

We’ll be watching how temperature checks are going — and the way the public reacts to them.

3. Dining

Guests at Disney’s Riviera Resort can see Minnie, Mickey and the gang during morning meal at Topolino’s Terrace — Flavors of the Riviera, the resort’s rooftop restaurant. During the phased reopening, characters will maintain proper physical distancing while parading through the restaurant. Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World Resort

Like restaurants anywhere else, Disney has had to upend its normal dining experience and discover new ways to deliver food and drinks to hungry and thirsty guests.

In a news release, Disney said “new measures promoting health and well-being will be implemented.” You can get to see “enhanced cleaning in seating, dining and common areas, as well as changes to self-serve options.”

— You’ll desire a face covering when entering and leaving dine-in restaurants, but clearly they can be removed when you’re seated and you’re ready to eat.

— If you’re each day guest, you’ll absolutely need a reservation for dining at a Disney Resort restaurant. And if you should be an over night guest, it’s highly recommended.

— Wherever possible, Disney is offering cashless and contactless exchanges.

On hot days, food is often a breakdown point — with tired children specially. We’ll be watching the way the eating experience goes, what restaurants open and the way the My Disney Experience app works in regard to feeding hungry peeps.

4. Character interactions

Mickey Mouse will star in the “Mickey and Friends Cavalcade” when Magic Kingdom Park reopens. Olga Thompson/Walt Disney World Resort

Perhaps the most cherished memories from the Disney visit are young ones rushing with mad joy into the arms of a beloved character. Unfortunately, it is a look-but-don’t-touch policy for character interactions with Mickey and his pals during the pandemic.

But Disney will undoubtedly be making it a visual spectacle.

In the Magic Kingdom, “characters will cavalcade along the traditional parade route throughout the day.” And at Animal Kingdom, guests may witness “Disney characters setting sail down Discovery River on special boats, such as Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Pocahontas and others.”

We’ll be keeping a watch out for how these encounters go. Will the kiddies still enjoy these sightings and start to become able to live minus the hugs?

5. Rides and lines

Ground markings will help promote proper physical distancing in attraction queues. And rides won’t be filled to capacity. Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World Resort

So there’s very little point in limiting park capacity, requiring masks and keeping characters apart from guests and then letting folks bunch up in attraction lines and on the rides themselves.

To that end, you will be seeing signs for social distancing in queues. And rides will undoubtedly be sent out with empty seats, with only people in the same party bunched up together.

In its news release, Disney said it expects to open very popular attractions on Saturday such as Space Mountain, The Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean and the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train.

Tremaine says to keep in mind you can find no Fast Passes for the time being. Rides are first-come, first-served.

We’ll be watching how the combo of fewer people in the park vs. social distancing on the rides plays out. Will waits be shorter, longer or around the same?

6. The Disney experience during the pandemic

Ground markings will help promote proper physical distancing outside retail shops. How will such measures go over? David Roark/Walt Disney World Resort

Perhaps the absolute most fascinating part of the reopening will be the result of the guests to most of the new safety precautions. After all, a July 2020 visit is going to be completely different than what guests enjoyed pre-pandemic.

Tremaine said, “The safety precautions at Universal Studios and Dollywood [in Tennessee] haven’t put much of a dent within my enjoyment of the experience. Hand sanitizer before rides and distancing between parties isn’t that hard to manage.”

But what about a face mask? And in a sticky Orlando summer, too.

“It definitely isn’t ideal to have to wear a mask right now. I know Disney die-hards who say they won’t go back until they don’t have to wear masks. But I think for a lot of people, we’re willing to put up with the heat and inconvenience and discomfort of a mask if it means we get to be somewhere we love,” she said.

“It’s been a really bad few months. If a mask is the tradeoff for a little bit of pixie dust in our lives, so be it.”

Martin Lewison, an associate professor of business management at Farmingdale State College on Long Island, New York, offers his perspective as “Professor Roller Coaster.”

“It’s great time to point out that we, as theme park guests, often don’t realize how much work is going on behind the scenes at the entertainment attractions that we visit,” Lewison said. “Even the smaller regional amusement parks are pretty complex operations, and Covid has added another layer of intense complexity over what is already a complicated operation.”

He said guests should take into account that “theme park employees also have to be temperature-checked, social distance from each other, wear masks and take meals and breaks in safe situations. They’re also in unfamiliar circumstances. Parks now have a trickier balance between their permitted capacities and visitor demand and staffing.”

His assessment of these efforts?

“What I’ve seen is that the parks have taken on a huge challenge and they’re doing an amazing job with it in a very uncertain new environment.”

Lewison had some advice for individuals going Saturday and beyond.

The “top tip is always: Make sure that you carefully follow all park rules and regulations, from signage to cast member instructions. If you’re unsure, ask a cast member.”

He said to be prepared for some attractions to not be accessible. As for the rides that are operating, guests also needs to expect to see some changes.

For instance, some rides won’t have an entertaining pre-show anymore. These range from the Haunted Mansion , that has suspended “The Stretching Room” pre-show for the time being.

In the end, it’s all about preparation, said Lewison.

“Make sure you have a comfortable mask, comfortable shoes, sunscreen, hat, hand sanitizer (just in case, although parks have done a lot to provide it), reservations, phone charger, water … all the usual stuff that improves your day at a theme park.”

Finally — “Have fun! You’re one of the lucky few at a theme park, and I’m jealous!”

CNN’s Natasha Chen contributed to this report.