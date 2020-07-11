Disney World reopens: Take an inside look at the Magic Kingdom

(CNN) — The wait is over.
Four months after closing because of the coronavius pandemic, Walt Disney World Resort in Florida has officially reopened. Today, Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom have a bow.
Epcot and Hollywood Studios are set to welcome guests on Wednesday.
A big deal
Disney World is the biggest of big deals in the theme park universe. And the eyes of the theme park world will be about it this week-end.
Here are a number of the things will be watching today:
1. Reservations and capacity
And capacity will soon be limited. We’ll be watching how many people show up, and what it’s like in a park with fewer people.
2. Temperature checks and safety measures
Every guest must have a temperature always check before entry. Those who register 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or more must submit to an additional reading. If she or he registers 100.4 or higher again, that person and their party can’t enter.
We’ll be seeing how that works.
Guests at Disney’s Riviera Resort can easily see Minnie, Mickey and the gang throughout breakfast at Topolino’s Terrace — Flavors of the Riviera, the resort’s rooftop restaurant. During the phased reopening, characters will maintain proper physical distancing while parading through the restaurant.
Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World Resort
3. Dining
Like restaurants somewhere else, Disney has received to upend its normal dining experience and find new ways to deliver food and drinks to hungry and thirsty guests.
4. Rides and attractions
We’ll see what’s open and how long the waits are on rides and attractions.
In its news release, Disney said it expects to open up popular attractions on Saturday such as for instance Space Mountain, The Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean and the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train.