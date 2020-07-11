Disney World reopens: Take an inside look at the Magic Kingdom

(CNN) — The wait is over.

Four months after closing because of the coronavius pandemic, Walt Disney World Resort in Florida has officially reopened. Today, Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom have a bow.

Epcot and Hollywood Studios are set to welcome guests on Wednesday.

This perhaps not the first Disney resort to reopen. Three parks in Asia have previously taken those honors. But it’s the first Disney park in the United States to reopen.

Want to understand what’s going on? CNN Travel will be posting updates from inside the Magic Kingdom throughout the day.

A big deal

Disney World is the biggest of big deals in the theme park universe. And the eyes of the theme park world will be about it this week-end.

Here are a number of the things will be watching today:

1. Reservations and capacity

Disney features a new means for guests to get entry, developed in the midst of the pandemic. It’s called the Disney Park Pass . And it is a bit complicated. We’ll be seeing how that works.

And capacity will soon be limited. We’ll be watching how many people show up, and what it’s like in a park with fewer people.

2. Temperature checks and safety measures

Every guest must have a temperature always check before entry. Those who register 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or more must submit to an additional reading. If she or he registers 100.4 or higher again, that person and their party can’t enter.

We’ll be seeing how that works.

From hand sanitizing stations to face mask enforcement, we’ll also be watching how Disney’s safety precautions are working out. The opening comes throughout a recent spike in Covid-19 cases

Guests at Disney’s Riviera Resort can easily see Minnie, Mickey and the gang throughout breakfast at Topolino’s Terrace — Flavors of the Riviera, the resort’s rooftop restaurant. During the phased reopening, characters will maintain proper physical distancing while parading through the restaurant. Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World Resort

3. Dining

Like restaurants somewhere else, Disney has received to upend its normal dining experience and find new ways to deliver food and drinks to hungry and thirsty guests.

We’ll be watching how the eating experience goes with social distancing set up, what restaurants open and how the My Disney Experience app works in regard to feeding hungry people.

4. Rides and attractions

We’ll see what’s open and how long the waits are on rides and attractions.

In its news release, Disney said it expects to open up popular attractions on Saturday such as for instance Space Mountain, The Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean and the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train.