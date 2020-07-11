CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

All of Disney’s Orlando parks closed in mid-March because the pandemic started to spread across the country. Now, they are set to re-open with some new safety precautions intended to prevent further spread of the virus.

In addition to mandatory masks and social distancing, visitors will need reservations to enter the park. To even enter the park, guests and employees will need to pass a temperature always check, and they won’t be allowed to hop between parks.

Fireworks shows and parades have been suspended to prevent drawing a lot of people together.

As Disney pushes to reopen under Florida’s guidelines, hawaii continues to struggle having its rapidly deteriorating response to the pandemic. While the picture looked more positive in May, with the typical daily deaths down to around 33, that number has nearly doubled, and the state has twice recorded over 11,000 new cases within a day.

The most cases recorded in a day was on July 4 when Florida reported 11,458 new cases across hawaii. On July 10, the state reported 11,433, and July 9 the state recorded 120 deaths in a single day – its record highest count to date.

When he determined to reopen much of hawaii in May, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that infections “had very, very low prevalence,” particularly in the northern areas of the state.

“There was no justification to not move forward,” the Republican governor said on Friday, adding that hospitals across the state have between 10,000 and 13,000 available beds amid reports that some hospitals are near capacity. “We have a situation where you got a lot of beds available. No major system, nobody that we’ve seen yet, has even gone to the surge level.”

Other states that have seen huge surges of cases have either paused their reopening plans or outright reinstated lockdown measures to combat the spread.

“One size does not fit all in Florida,” said his spokeswoman, Helen Ferre, who also cast doubt on the effectiveness of mandates, noting that the Miami area has already established face-mask rules in place since April, the area continues to be considered a COVID-19 spot.

