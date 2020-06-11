Disney World fans demand new theme for beloved Splash Mountain ride because most racist’ film

Fans of Walt Disney World and Disneyland want the theme of Splash Mountain changed because it relies on characters from the film ‘Song of the South’, considered among the company’s most racist movies.

A petition started at Change.org calls for re-theming the beloved flume ride because of its ties to the the 1946 film. While the move isn’t mentioned on the ride, its characters Brer Rabbit and Brer Fox are featured combined with the movie’s famed song, ‘Zip-a-dee-doo-dah’.

Critics have complained about the film’s portrayal of African Americans in the post-civil war south as racist and offensive.

The petitioners instead suggest the ride, which is also at Disneyland Tokyo, be based on Disney’s 2010 animated film ‘The Princess and the Frog, its first to have a black princess.

‘While the ride is considered a beloved classic it’s history and storyline are steeped in exceptionally problematic and stereotypical racist tropes from the 1946 film Song of the South,’ says the online petition started by way of a Change.org user named Alex O.

The petition claims ‘there is a huge need for diversity in the parks and this could help fill that need.’

Princess and the Frog is a beloved princess movie but has very little representation in the parks,’ explains the petition that has been signed by significantly more than 3,400 people with of goal of reaching 5,000.

The Frog and the Princess tells the story of Tiana, a young black waitress in New Orleans.

The movie is placed in 1926 and is all about Tiana’s dreams of owning her own restaurant. She kisses a frog, who is a truly prince who’s victim to a voodoo spell, assured of making her dream be realized.

Instead Tiana is changed into a frog herself and has to locate a way of becoming human again.

By comparison, Song of the South, is situated on Joel Chandler Harris’ Uncle Remus stories, and occurs during the Reconstruction Era that followed the civil war.

The film stars James Baskett as Uncle Remus and won an Oscar for most useful original song in 1948.

‘There are a lot of examples of pernicious racism in Song of the South’, wrote Scott Tobias in a 2019 story in The Guardian’s about the film’s legacy and how it absolutely was never released on video in the US after becoming so controversial.

‘The minstrelsy of the animated characters, particularly Br’er Fox; the slang in the dialogue; a wandering chorus singing conventional black songs; and, most notoriously of, a fable where Br’er Fox and Br’er Bear use a tar baby to fool and ensnare Br’er Rabbit,’ the writer explains.

‘That part didn’t make Splash Mountain,’ that he adds.

Br’er Rabbit, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica, is also based on a folklore character known to slaves brought from Africa to the US.

As critics have denounced the movie over the years, it absolutely was not a part of selections on Disney+ if the streaming service launched this past year.

A Disney spokesperson was not instantly available when DailyMail.com reached out for comment.

The on line petition highlights that Splash Mountain could easily be converted to ‘tell the story of Tiana while not compromising too much of the ride/costing a lot of money in remodeling for Disney.’

‘This change could kill two birds with one stone,’ the petition add, ‘Remove the offensive stereotypical theming the ride currently has and bring a necessary diversity to the parks.

‘As well as a much bigger merchandising opportunity for Princess and the Frog.’