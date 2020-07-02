Disney worker stole $100k creating false refunds from resort deposited the cash into bank accounts’

Jennifer Alejandra Insuasti, 32, who labored at Walt Disney World in visitor relations has been charged with first-degree grand theft

Jennifer Insuasti, 32, from Kissimmee, Florida, was in the trusted and privileged place of with the ability to supply cash refunds to visitors who have been sad about their expertise for any motive whereas visiting the well-liked Orlando theme park. Her function additionally allowed her to additionally supply free tickets as compensation.

But for 2 years, between March 2016 and July 2018 she allegedly stole funds and directed the cash in direction of the bank accounts of individuals she knew in response to the Orlando Sentinel.

‘Agents discovered that, on quite a few events, utilizing outdated refund accounts as a canopy, she misdirected cash into her private account or the accounts of her pals,’ an account from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement explains. ‘Guests nonetheless obtained their refunds, however cash was stolen straight from her former employer.’

Investigators have been in a position to observe the place the transactions went after noticing Insuasti gave the impression to be pals with seven of the individuals on her Facebook web page.

In whole, Insuasti is accused of constructing greater than 40 faux refunds various from a couple of hundred {dollars} to a number of thousand, by means of a mix of checks and bank cards belonging to her family and friends.

The Sentinel notes that one relative did not query a deposit of $18,567 when it appeared which she apparently went on to make use of for payments and college books, whereas one other good friend obtained $24,000.

None of the pals or relations have been arrested in reference to the case, but.

Insuasti, who left and returned to Disney employment a number of instances over the years together with 2009, 2013 and 2016, is accused of sticking $16,305 straight into her personal account. She left the firm in 2018.

Insuasti has been booked into the Osceola County Jail on a first-degree felony grand theft cost.

A report by the FDLE additionally notes that Insuasti stole from Disney ‘in a number of other ways’ however has not supplied any further particulars.