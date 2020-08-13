Disney to stream a new ‘Star Wars’ holiday special with Legos By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Premiere of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in London



LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – A new “Star Wars” holiday special produced with Legos will debut on Walt Disney (NYSE:-RRB- Co’s Disney+ streaming service in November, the business stated on Thursday.

The special will include Rey and other characters from the most current “Star Wars” film trilogy. It will occur on Chewbacca’s house world of Kashyyyk and concentrate on Life Day, a crucial holiday in the galaxy far, far.

Life Day was very first presented in a 1978 “Star Wars” holiday range special that was commonly panned by TELEVISION audiences.

In the new special, the heroine Rey sets out on an experience with the android BB-8 and is “hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history,” Disney stated in a declaration.

The special will debutNov 17 on Disney+, a $7-a- month membership streaming service.