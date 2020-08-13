Disney to stream a new ‘Star Wars’ holiday special with Legos By Reuters

By
Jasyson
-

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Premiere of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in London

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – A new “Star Wars” holiday special produced with Legos will debut on Walt Disney (NYSE:-RRB- Co’s Disney+ streaming service in November, the business stated on Thursday.

The special will include Rey and other characters from the most current “Star Wars” film trilogy. It will occur on Chewbacca’s house world of Kashyyyk and concentrate on Life Day, a crucial holiday in the galaxy far, far.

Life Day was very first presented in a 1978 “Star Wars” holiday range special that was commonly panned by TELEVISION audiences.

In the new special, the heroine Rey sets out on an experience with the android BB-8 and is “hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history,” Disney stated in a declaration.

The special will debutNov 17 on Disney+, a $7-a- month membership streaming service.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to advise you that the information included in this site is not always real-time nor precise. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex rates are not supplied by exchanges however rather by market makers, therefore rates might not be precise and might vary from the real market value, suggesting rates are …

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 6

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR