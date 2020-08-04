Disney takes $5 billion hit but pandemic impact not as bad as feared By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Smartphone with shown “Disney” logo design is seen on the keyboard in front of shown “Streaming service” words in this illustration



By Munsif Vengattil and Lisa Richwine

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Walt Disney Co (N:-RRB- on Tuesday prevented the straight-out catastrophe some financiers feared as it eked out an adjusted revenue amidst the coronavirus pandemic that closed down parks, theater and sporting occasions around the world.

Disney’s quarterly revenue of 8 cents per share on a changed basis beat expectations for a loss of 64 cents, sending out the stock up 5% in after-market trade.

The business took an almost $5 billion charge due to the pandemic and moving media routines. COVID-19 eliminated $3.5 billion in operating revenue in the parks department.

“The majority of businesses worldwide have experienced unprecedented disruption as a result of the pandemic,” Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek informed experts. “Most of our businesses were shut down, and this had a huge impact.”

Investors neglected overall earnings that disappointed expectations by almost $600 million and concentrated on departments consisting of parks and its media networks with earnings decreases that were not as bad as anticipated.

The Disney+ streaming service, which had 60.5 million …