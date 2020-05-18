Disney streaming chief Kevin Mayer resigns to become TikTok CEO

Disney’s Kevin Mayer is leaving his submit as the pinnacle of Disney’s streaming efforts to become the CEO of the quick kind video app TikTok, Disney announced today. He may even become the COO of TikTok’s proprietor, ByteDance.

“Kevin has had an extraordinary impact on our company over the years, most recently as head of our direct-to-consumer business,” mentioned Disney CEO Bob Chapek in a press release. “He has done a masterful job of overseeing and growing our portfolio of streaming services, while bringing together the creative and technological assets required to launch the hugely successful Disney+ globally.”

Mayer’s function at Disney will probably be taken over by Rebecca Campbell, who has been named chairman of Disney’s direct-to-consumer efforts. She is a 23-year worker of Disney.

Developing…