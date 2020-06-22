Disney+ releases ‘Hamilton’ trailer ahead of July 3 premiere

The musical premiered in June 2016, with Miranda in the lead role.

The trailer features cast performances of the theme song, “Alexander Hamilton.” Stars Miranda, 40, Leslie Odom Jr. Phillipa Soo, Daveed Diggs and much more are spotlighted in the first-look.

“Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the show,” a narrator said at the start of the trailer. At the conclusion, the narrator said, “This is Hamilton.”

The “Hamilton” film wasn’t due to be released until Oct. 15, 2021, but earlier this season Disney announced it would be fast-tracking production.

“In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful,” Disney executive chairman Bob Iger said in a statement in March regarding the early release of “Hamilton.”

Iger’s statement continued, “We are thrilled to bring this phenomenon to Disney+ on the eve of Independence Day, and we have the brilliant Lin-Manuel Miranda and the team behind Hamilton to thank for allowing us to do so more than a year before planned.”

Miranda also praised the film’s director for the way the project proved. “I’m so proud of how beautifully Tommy Kail has brought ‘Hamilton’ to the screen. He’s given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house.”

“I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down,” Miranda continued. “I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it.”