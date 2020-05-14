Disney releases ‘Frozen’ video with Josh Gad’s Olaf singing about togetherness amid the coronavirus pandemic

The track was launched by Disney Animation on Twitter Wednesday and options Gad’s character, the loveable snowman Olaf, taking a look at the empty streets of the kingdom whereas he stays at dwelling in Arendelle palace. Depressed by the lack of individuals to speak to, Olaf pens a letter that he gleefully sings to his absent buddies.

“I am with you with this letter / I am with you with this song / I am with you when you laugh at something silly I did wrong / Who cares about our whereabouts / I’m here and you are there/ But I’m with you / And I care,” he sings.

As he continues, a montage of well-known Disney animation clips performs over the lyrics, reminding viewers of the characters which are with them throughout the quarantine.

“Wherever you may be, here’s a special message from Olaf’s home to yours. “I Am With You” Music and Lyrics Written at Home by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Performed at Home by Josh Gad. Directed at Home by Dan Abraham. #AtHomeWithOlaf #DisneyMagicMoments,” the accompanying tweet from Disney reads.

Gad retweeted the video with a message of his personal that learn: “I am so unbelievably grateful to share this message with all of you. This song written by the incredible team behind all of the songs in “Frozen,” @Lyrikris10 and Bobby Lopez & written by Dan Abraham below the supervision of @alittlejelee is a love letter to all of you from us.”

As clips play, the track continues with lyrics about being collectively whereas nonetheless bodily separated.

“I wish there was a looking glass that we could see each other through / Maybe one day they’ll discover it / And you’ll see me and I’ll see you,” Olaf sings. “But ’till they do / I am with you with this music / I am with you with this rhyme / I am with you if you need me / Any moment / Any time / I am with you / And you’re with me.”

The video concludes with Olaf asking Gail, the elemental spirit of the wind depicted in “Frozen 2,” to please ship the letter for him.

“I’ll see you soon,” Olaf concludes.