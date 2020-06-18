Disney Plus UK guide | price, app and how to start streaming

Many would-be Disney+ customers spent months debating whether The Simpsons will be available to UK subscribers, as it is in the US, as the UK’s promotional activity was noticeably Simpsons-free.

Thankfully, both Sky and Disney+ confirmed The Simpsons will be available on Disney+ UK prior to the new service launched. The Simpsons will continue to be on Sky, “co-exclusively” for new seasons, but its back catalogue is now on Disney+ UK. You can view and down load every episode from season one to thirty today.

Disney+ UK also signed an unique deal to sell the streaming service through Sky Q set-top boxes.

What will happen to DisneyLife?

Though it has had something of a lukewarm uptake over the last few years, Disney actually already had an active subscription service in the UK before Disney+.

The service, DisneyLife, charged £4.99 monthly for access to a huge selection of Disney movies including the original Beauty and the Beast, Jungle Book, and Lion King, but little to excite binge-watchers. Kind of like a Disney+ Lite. Disney has confirmed plans to rebrand DisneyLife into Disney+ to coincide with the newest service’s launch.

Current DisneyLife subscribers have been told that the business “will communicate more information about how to transition your subscription to Disney+ soon”, but firm guidelines have yet to be confirmed.

Will Disney TV shows and movies be available on Netflix?

It is unlikely we’ll see much from Disney on Netflix anymore. As the business began to put its streaming service in motion last year, Disney decided against renewing its deal with Netflix.

The choice marked a great win for the future of Disney+ and an undeniable loss for Netflix — the top movies of 2016, 2017 and 2018 were all Disney films, and Netflix gained a lot of subscribers as the vehicle to stream them.

But licensing is complicated and rumours have already begun to circulate that Netflix may get several films straight back, albeit temporarily. One license, which affects movies released between January 2016 and December 2018, suggests some films will be removed from Disney+ and came ultimately back to Netflix in 2026.

The films affected include Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Finding Dory, Captain America: Civil War, Coco, The Incredibles 2, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, the live action Beauty and The Beat, The Last Jedi, Avengers: Infinity War, and Moana.

But the launch of Disney+ also coincides with the expiration of a complicated deal between Marvel and Netflix.

Over the last few years, Netflix released five original Marvel Defenders series together with Disney. Then cancelled all of them. With fans mourning the increased loss of Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher and Jessica Jones, many are awaiting Disney+ to revive the shows in certain capacity.

Kevin Mayer, the Disney executive responsible for Disney Plus, has said Disney+ might bring them back to life, but reports suggest their original deal could restrict Disney from taking care of one until some time in 2010.

