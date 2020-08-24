Disney Plus revived some ads from the 1970s, and it’s the extremely Gen X content we need

So it appears like Disney Plus has revived a Mouseketeers unique from the 1970s (through Gizmodo) due to the fact that Gen X should have to indulge fond memories every now and then. But! Not just is the 60-minute advertising program The Mouseketeers at Walt Disney World readily available to stream, however all the commercials that aired throughout the initial 1977 broadcast remain in there also.

Credit to artist/ director Rob Sheridan for the discovery, which he published onTwitter Shake ‘n Bake, man. We didn’ t understand how great we had it.“I wish all archival TV streaming content up through the 90s was presented with the original commercials and badly dubbed from VHS, it’s such a more authentic cultural preservation,” Sheridan tweeted Amen to that.

If you have Disney+, look for “The Mouseketeers at Walt Disney World” TELEVISION special from 1977, which appears to have actually mistakenly been digitized from a VHS TELEVISION recording, total with analog problems and all the initial unusual 70s TELEVISION commercials. pic.twitter.com/R7ZZq9SSJL — Rob Sheridan Wears A Mask ◾ #BLM #ArtIsResistance (@rob_sheridan) August 23, 2020

Why the commercials are still consisted of in what seems a digitized copy of a VHS tape is anybody’s guess, however we connected to Disney to ask if it was deliberate. In case it was not and they ultimately take the old …