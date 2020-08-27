Disney mask fight leads to arrest

Deputies state a 35-year-old guy struck a guard in the head and threatened to eliminate him at Epcot amusement park when he was asked to follow Disney World’s mask guidelines. Related video above: CDC provides suggestions on avoiding violence throughout pandemicAn Orange County Sheriff’s arrest report states Enrico Toro was detainedAug 14 on misdemeanor battery charges. the report states Toro and his household came to security without correct masks. They returned to their automobile and returned to security, however one kid still had a mask that didn’t fit Disney’s guidelines. Toro is implicated of striking an Epcot gatekeeper and threatening to eliminate him over inappropriate face coverings. The report states as the guard had to do with to call his manager when “the male struck him with an open hand across his head.” “We anticipate visitors to treat our cast members with courtesy and regard, and while the large bulk of visitors have actually adjusted to our brand-new procedures, this regrettable case needed police,” A Disney representative stated.

Deputies state a 35-year-old guy struck a guard in the head and threatened to eliminate him at Epcot amusement park when he was asked to follow Disney World’s mask guidelines. Related video above: CDC provides suggestions on avoiding violence throughout …

Source link