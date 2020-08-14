Disney just ended the 20th Century Fox brand, one of the most storied names in entertainment

Disney DIS revealed on Monday it would be rebranding one of its TELEVISION studios, 20 th Century Fox Television, as 20 thTelevision The brand-new name cuts both the “Century” and the “Fox” from the studio’s name.

The well recognized logo design and title card, which has the words 20 th Television stacked above spotlights, will remain the very same minus the omitted words.

The brand-new logo design and graphics will appear on brand-new episodes of 20 th Television TELEVISION series beginning this fall. Older titles, which have actually currently aired prior to the rebrand, will keep the previous logo design and name.

Disney cutting Fox from all of its studios makes good sense because it might be puzzling for customers. The staying possessions from Fox such as the Fox Entertainment, Fox Sports and Fox News belong of Fox Corporation, which has absolutely nothing to do with Disney. Disney will likewise rebrand its other TELEVISION studios with brand-new names and graphics. That consists of altering ABC Studios and ABC Signature Studios to ABC Signature and Fox 21 Television Studios will end up being Touchstone Television. “Our new studio names and logos mark a new day for ABC Signature, 20th Television and Touchstone Television while honoring their rich histories and the creative power of The Walt Disney Company,” Craig Hunegs, Disney tv studios president, stated in a declaration. 20 th Century Fox was developed in …

