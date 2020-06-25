Disney is postponing the reopening of Disneyland

Disney DIS did not offer a new reopening date for the Disneyland resort.

The company said that the State of California had indicated it would maybe not issue theme park reopening guidelines “until sometime after July 4,” according to a statement. “Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials.”

The news of Disneyland’s delayed reopening comes as coronavirus cases are spiking across the country, particularly in California.

Source link