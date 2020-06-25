Disney is postponing the reopening of Disneyland

The company said that the State of California had indicated it would maybe not issue theme park reopening guidelines “until sometime after July 4,” according to a statement. “Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials.”
The news of Disneyland’s delayed reopening comes as coronavirus cases are spiking across the country, particularly in California.
Disney still must negotiate using its unions before the parks can be reopened. The company said it has had “positive discussions” and has signed agreements with 20 union affiliates.
“Once we have a clearer understanding of when guidelines will be released, we expect to be able to communicate a reopening date,” the statement said.
Disney World, Disney’s flagship resort in Florida, is still on course to reopen its gates next month.
Located Orlando, Florida, Disney World plans to begin a phased reopening on July 11 for the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom parks and on July 15 for EPCOT and Hollywood Studios, the company said last month.