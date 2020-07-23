Disney heiress accuses company of putting workers’ health at risk

The granddaughter of Walt Disney’s bro, Roy Disney, has actually ended up being an outspoken critic of Walt DisneyCo and a supporter for employees’ rights.

On Wednesday, she stated the company isn’t doing enough Covid-19 screening to secure susceptible personnel at the recently resumed Disney World park.

“If you in the C-suite look upon an hourly worker at minimum wage as your equal, as a human being with the same rights and dignity that you have, I think you’d be very slow to … ask them to come in with asthma, with diabetes, with all sorts of pre-existing conditions and not provide them the testing that they are asking for. “