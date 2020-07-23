Disney heiress accuses company of putting workers’ health at risk

The granddaughter of Walt Disney’s bro, Roy Disney, has actually ended up being an outspoken critic of Walt DisneyCo and a supporter for employees’ rights.
On Wednesday, she stated the company isn’t doing enough Covid-19 screening to secure susceptible personnel at the recently resumed Disney World park.
“If you in the C-suite look upon an hourly worker at minimum wage as your equal, as a human being with the same rights and dignity that you have, I think you’d be very slow to … ask them to come in with asthma, with diabetes, with all sorts of pre-existing conditions and not provide them the testing that they are asking for. “
A representative for Disney Parks pressed back versus Abigail Disney’s allegation.
“While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, they are not entitled to their own facts, and the media is doing a horrible disservice to the public by giving a platform to someone who lacks any expertise, insight, or credibility on any of these matters at time when the public needs factual and reliable information. The facts are that we are taking a responsible approach, with specific protocols in place considering the guidance of various governmental authorities and health agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). These health and safety measures include a mandatory mask policy, temperature screenings, increased cleaning and disinfecting, and capacity restrictions to promote social distancing.”
Correction: A previous variation of this short article misstated the number of Disney employees that were furloughed. It has actually likewise been upgraded to clarify that Disney is an openly traded company.