Disney Facing Pressure To Re-Theme Splash Mountain Because Of Ties To ‘Racism’

Social justice warriors have now shifted their focus to targeting Splash Mountain, one of the most popular rides at Walt Disney World in Florida, Tokyo Disneyland, and at Disneyland in California.

Despite the popularity of the rides, social networking users that are obsessed with political correctness are demanding that the ride be re-themed because it apparently has ties to “racism.”

The amusement park ride is based on the controversial 1946 Disney film “Song of the South,” because it includes characters from the movie like Brer Rabbit, Brer Bear, and Brer Fox. The movie has been widely criticized today for the way in which it depicts blacks and the post-Civil War south, according to Breitbart News.

Today, the animated characters on the ride are most likely best known because of their appearance in the harmless song “Zip-a-dee-doo-dah.” Both Splash Mountain and “Song of the South” began trending on Twitter on Wednesday, and a Change.org petition demanding the ride be re-themed is quickly going viral.

“While the ride is considered a beloved classic, it’s history and storyline are steeped in extremely problematic and stereotypical racist tropes from the 1946 film ‘Song of the South,’” states the petition, which has garnered nearly 13,000 signatures at the time of this writing.

The petition goes on to demand that the ride be re-themed to something from the 2009 Disney movie “The Princess and the Frog,” which features the first black Disney princess.

Former Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger has recently condemned the movie “Song of the South,” saying that it’s “not appropriate in today’s world.” He also said it might not be included on Disney’s streaming service Disney+, even with an “outdated cultural depictions disclaimer.”

Racial tensions have reached an all-time high, and crazed social justice warriors are taking this chance to dub positively everything they could as “racist” and “offensive.” We hope that Disney will stay strong in the face of this relentless backlash, but given all which has happened in recent weeks, you should not be surprised if Splash Mountain is re-themed very soon.

This piece was compiled by PopZette Staff on June 12, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

